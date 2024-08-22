Child’s Bad Behavior Means Uncle Has To Pull His Finest Trick To Teach A Much-Needed Lesson

A line in the sand must be drawn with an entitled child, but how?

This uncle has a trick up his sleeve.

This Reddit post tells the tale of a child learning her lesson by getting the exact thing she wanted.

Sweet revenge on brat child This story comes from my uncle. When my cousin was young, she was a terror to everyone. She was selfish and mean. If something did not go her way, she would scream and cry loudly until someone yielded and gave her what she wanted. She was an only child.

Sorry, only children — this behavior makes y’all look bad…

Her uncle (and mine) was born to a family of 8 children. In that environment, there is not much room for bratty selfishness if your siblings can gang up on you and humble the crap out of you. So, he was babysitting my cousin one day (we’ll call her BC for bratty child) when she was 7 years old. Now, she believed that any object of interest belonged to her. Every toy another child played with, any book you were reading, any food any anything. It was hers. Her favorite word was “MINE!”

Funny, at 7, you’d think she’d be past this territorial language.

My uncle was not going to put up with this and decided to plan a devious and petty revenge. If she wants to play that way, then my uncle was going to stoop to her level. My uncle walks into the room with a paper bag in his hand. BC cannot see what is inside. BC: “What is that?” Uncle: “what is what?” BC: “The bag! What’s in the bag! Give it to me! IT’S MINE!!” Uncle: (with extremely calm voice) “No…no this is my bag and you cannot have it.” BC’s face crumples into rage as she turns red and starts to scream at the top of her lungs.

Oh, ho, ho, this uncle detonated a bomb!

BC:” MINE MINE MINE! GIVE IT TO ME IT’S MINE!!” Uncle: “No, BC, you can’t have everything you want. This is my bag and everything inside it.” BC is havin’ none o’ dis. She lies down in the floor, screaming and kicking her legs and pounding her fists into the ground. Tears streaming down her beet-red face. It’s a wonder she doesn’t lose her voice.

Wow, this kid really commits to the bit.

My uncle continues to calmly assert his claim over the bag to BC for another five minutes. Which is a long time to deal with a brat of such magnitude. He has the patience of a saint. A devious saint. Finally, my Uncle yields. Uncle: (smiling) “Okay BC! You can have the bag. It’s yours!” (his smile turned from calm to evil. BC doesn’t notice) BC jumps up from the floor, all anger wiped from her face and replaced with the smugness of a spoiled victor. She smiles and gives my Uncle one of those “I knew you’d give up, I always get my way” looks. BC greedily snatches the paper bag away from my uncle’s hands and excitedly opens it like a child on Christmas morning.

Great, so the kid’s just getting what she wants once again? Or…

Her smile replaces surprise, then shock. Her face turns white as she realizes what just happened. BC: “W-what I, b-but I… It’s empty!” Uncle smiles back at her. BC: “Y-you…YOU TRASH CAN HEAD!!” Yes, that was the worst insult my cousin knew at the time. The shame was too great for her.

All things considered, that “insult” is so endearing.

She bolted to her room and slammed the door, giving my uncle complete and utter peace and quiet for the remaining hour or two until her parents came home. Victory at last. And for those wondering, my cousin grew up to be the sweetest most loving person. She is a wonderful sister, daughter, and friend.

We love that she turned out awesome! I needed that closure, personally.

She still can’t believe she acted that way when she was young, but trash can head became a running joke in my family for years to come.

Love that “trash can head” lives on!

Good thing when bad kids are humbled enough, they can turn out alright!

What does Reddit think of this lesson from the Uncle? Let’s find out…

One Redditor thought the Uncle would say the child’s favorite word right back at her!

Another user complimented this poster’s storytelling capability.

Another commenter expected the worst in that bag.

And finally, another Redditor brought it all back to the best insult learned to date.

This uncle’s creative lesson resulted in a funny family story that’s sure to live on.

If only every bratty kid had an uncle like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.