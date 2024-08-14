Clueless Landlady Refused To Fix The Door System In His Apartment Complex, So He Fixed It Himself And Kept Access To It Even After He Moved Out

Being a tenant can be a real pain when your landlord is a nuisance.

I warn potential new tenants for my old flat from 3 years previous how bad the landlady is when they ring the door entry system (which is still connected to my mobile phone). How to sum up this one.. I rented a property about four years ago for one year. The landlady was a nightmare, she never fixed anything, left her car on the drive etc. One thing she didn’t sort out was the door entry system (basically the group of five properties share a common entry gate).

The five home owners NEVER paid the installers, so unsurprisingly the installers are a little bit unhappy. I move in, find the manufacturers (it’s written on the gate), find the installers, tell them that I’m nothing to do with the owners, just a tenant who wants to let deliveries and family in.

They inform me that their installation bill hasn’t been paid and they won’t change the contact number to my phone (this system rings your mobile phone, it’s not a fixed hardware line to a handset in the house).

I plead my case – I’m just a tenant etc etc. After a few weeks of ringing them every day (and being super polite ), they find pity (as I’m not involved in the outstanding bill), relent and change the system. Three years after I moved out, I’m still “connected” to the entry system for the old place I rented.

When someone rings, if it’s anybody, I let them in APART from deliveries to the landlady (I know her name), and if it’s a potential new tenant (they only stay for one year as she’s a nightmare), I now tell them what a bad landlady she is, “buyer beware” and then let them in.

