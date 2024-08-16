College-Bound Teen Chose To Move In With Her Dad Because She Doesn’t Want To Take Care Of Her Mom’s House, But Her Mom Claims She’s Abandoning The Family When They Need Her Most

Growing up, family responsibilities can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when you’re the one everyone relies on.

So, what happens when you’re ready to start a new chapter in life, but your family still expects you to handle their responsibilities? Do you step up, or do you find a way to break free?

In the following story, a college student finds herself in this exact predicament. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for “abandoning” my mom and her kids? I (18F) have primarily lived with my mom, visiting my dad every other weekend (they’re divorced, obviously). My mom remarried about seven years ago. I’m not close to my stepdad, nor my mom. They have two young kids, they’re my siblings, but I’m not really close with them either. I don’t like living with my mom simply because I have to clean up and be at everyone’s beck and call (it’s a 6-person house). It’s annoying. Throughout high school, chores were more important than schoolwork, and I already had a massive load from working before school every day. When I wasn’t working, I was on my school’s tennis team.

I’m tired, and I want to be able to focus on my schoolwork during college. I have some pretty hefty classes, and I want to have time to dedicate myself to them and not be forced to do a million other things my family doesn’t want to do (literally chores or even just cleaning up after themselves).

Here’s the kicker.

One of my siblings is starting school, and my mom is expecting me to stay living with her to help take him to school because she and her husband are going to be working. I don’t want to. I’d much rather live with my dad, it’s just me and him, and I actually have a decent-sized room at his house. I feel kind of guilty for not wanting to help my mom, and I know she’s going to rage and tell me a bunch of stuff when I tell her I’m not going to live with them anymore. And without me, they’re going to struggle a lot. And I mean a lot. I do everything in that house. I know you’re supposed to be there for family, but it isn’t my problem. No one told her to have more kids with this fat dude. AITA?

Wow! They expect a lot out of her.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person backs the idea of her moving out.

Here’s someone who views the mother’s treatment as abuse.

These are some encouraging words.

A piece of great advice.

Doesn’t sound like a very good mother.

She’s best off moving out and starting over with her father.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.