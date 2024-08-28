Cop Ticketed An Ambulance Driver For Speeding, So The Driver Made Sure To Return The Favor When The Cop Was Trying To Avoid Paying A Hospital Bill

We all know that cops nail people for speeding because their local government needs the revenue.

But usually the cops aren’t so honest about it.

Not in this story!

Check it out.

Nothing Personal, Just Collecting Money for My Government This story was told to me by an ambulance driver. For context, in our country, police officers don’t have to pay for certain medical scans and are generally treated with high respect at hospitals.

Mr. S has some work experience here…

Mr. S has been an ambulance driver at our local hospital for over 20 years. Occasionally, he also served as a personal driver for the hospital director. One day, while driving his boss’s car on an urgent matter, Mr. S was stopped by a cop he recognized from the hospital.

This cop never gave him a chance.

Despite Mr. S’s attempt to explain the situation and avoid trouble with his boss, the cop issued him a $40 speeding ticket, saying, “Nothing personal, I’m only collecting money for my government.” Later that day, Mr. S was reprimanded by the hospital director for the speeding ticket. However, the director also assured him that he had his back if Mr. S planned any sort of retaliation.

This ambulance driver’s fate went in the right direction…

A couple of days later, Mr. S was walking through the hospital when he spotted the same cop standing in front of the billing director’s office. Curious, he inquired about the cop’s business and learned that the cop was trying to register his mother’s chest scan under his own name to avoid the bill. Essentially, he was asking for a favor.

He decided to shoot back.

Mr. S saw an opportunity. He asked the billing manager to hand over the cop’s paperwork, offering to register the scan as a favor. Taking the papers, Mr. S registered the scan for the full price of $280. He then returned to the cop and handed him the bill.

And the cherry on top!

The cop was shocked and asked what had happened. Mr. S, with a smile, replied, “Nothing personal, I’m only collecting money for my government.”

Yikes! Neither the cop nor the driver got a break!

Karma in action, folks!

