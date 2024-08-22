August 22, 2024 at 9:50 am

‘One of my eyes was bulging all the way out.’ – Doctor Used Lash Growth Serum On Her Eyelashes, But Needed Two Surgeries After They Caused Deformities

It’s another beauty horror story!

This time, it comes to us from a doctor named Umbareen who warned TikTok viewers about a lash growth serum that ended up forcing her to have multiple surgeries.

She said she tried a lash serum from Rodan + Fields and that things seemed just fine for a while…until she noticed something that alarmed her.

Umbareen explained, “One of my eyes was bulging all the way out, you could see the white around it. The other eye looked smaller. It’s very noticeable when you take a photo because a photo is a still snapshot, so you’re not talking, not blinking, you can see everything.”

She said she went to see an eye doctor, who referred her to a specialist.

The specialist could not figure out what was wrong and it was finally a surgeon who asked her if she might have possibly done something to her eye.

That’s when she figured out that the lash serum was causing her problem.

Umbareen said that a compound called prostaglandin is in the lash serum and can cause muscle thinning and eye drooping.

This eventually causes the other eyelid to compensate for the issues by getting bigger.

She added that she needed two surgeries to fix the problem.

Yikes…

Check out her video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This person KNEW IT.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And another viewer only does it one way.

That’s scary stuff!

Categories: STORIES
