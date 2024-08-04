Dad Lets His Son Try Coffee Thinking That He Would Loathe It, But His Mormon Wife Is Furious When He Loves It

It’s not uncommon for kids’ eyes to be bigger than their appetites, especially with foods they’ve never had before!

Hot wings? Sign them up! Wasabi? The most delectable thing they’ve ever laid eyes on. But when you actually give them a bite, their face scrunches up in disgust.

But when this ex-Mormon gave his son a taste of coffee after persistent nagging, he was shocked when he actually liked it!

Was he wrong to go against him and his wife’s agreement to let their kids try coffee? Decide for yourself!

AITAH for giving my 11 year old a small sip of coffee? My wife and I were both raised Mormon. I left church about 4 months ago. I started drinking coffee since I no longer thought it was wrong. We agreed that the kids would not have the option to drink it until they were at least 16.

But when OP took his kids to the fair, his little one was dying for a cup of joe!

My Son has often stated that he does not like the smell of coffee or the taste of the espresso jelly beans or any thing else coffee flavored. The other day I took the kids to a town fair and there was a booth with coffee trials I tasted a cup and my 11 year old was asking constantly to try a taste. I gave him a tinny bit expecting that he would also find it gross.

And unfortunately for OP, the first thing he did was tell his Mom!

He enjoyed it and proceeded to tell my wife as soon as we got home before I could discuss it with her. She is very upset with me and thinks I ruined our trust. I probably shouldn’t have let him have the coffee but I feel like she is over reacting so AITA?

Personally, I don’t think it’s that bad for the kid to have had a sip of coffee, but considering OP and his wife had an agreement in place, I understand her frustration.

Reddit was pretty split on this one, but this user said OP had 2 lessons to learn from the experience.

This user said that at the end of the day, OP breached his wife’s trust, even if it did seem like an innocent reaction to his kid’s pleading.

And this user said while it didn’t seem like something to fight about, OP definitely did break their agreement.

Finally, many people argued that it wasn’t about the coffee at all, rather OP’s going against their previous agreement.

Of all your things for you kid to drink, coffee definitely isn’t the worst!

