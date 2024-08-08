Employee Is Tired Of Picking Up The Slack For His Lazy Coworker, So He Slowed Way Down And Watched His Coworker Scramble Try To Catch Up

It’s incredibly frustrating when your coworkers aren’t pulling their weight.

There comes a time when you need to stop covering for them and let them face the music.

Check out how this person did this at the coffee shop where they worked.

You don’t have urgency? Neither do I! I have a coworker (16m) who is extremely slow, unmotivated and has zero urgency. I was sick of sitting and doing everything for him so I could leave early, so I took a seat. I mimicked what he did while I washed dishes for 45 minutes and sat on my phone.

The scale of this situation hits his coworker.

He came back after doing trash and proclaimed he was done with everything. I wandered out and explained… no you’re not! Then I watched as he realized that I did none of his work. I got to sit and play on my phone for 20 minutes waiting for him as he zipped around.

Even more relief is on its way.

I know his mom is probably going to yell at him. I’m gonna do it again tomorrow! Thankfully my upper manager has acknowledged what a pain he is to me and he will be moving on soon.

You definitely can’t let people walk all over you.

Lesson learned? Maybe.

