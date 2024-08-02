Entitled Grocery Store Customer Throws Trash In Back of Employee’s Truck, So He Tore It Up And Got Revenge On Her Spotless Car

You meet all sorts of entitled customers working in customer service.

You can tolerate a little mistreatment for a paycheck, but certain behavior crosses the line.

When this snooty patron chose the wrong car to litter in on their way out of the store, she unknowingly set the stage for one employee’s satisfying act of retribution.

Find out what happens next.

Treat my vehicle like a trash can? Many years ago, one of my first jobs was at a grocery store bagging people’s purchases and helping them out to their car, among other things. The store wasn’t in a super rich area, but there was still lots of money close by, so we had our share of snooty customers.

There was one customer in particular who stood out.

One lady in particular would come in a few times a week. She was always wearing a tennis outfit. Never talked to me more than 1 or 2 words per visit. Always had that vibe of she felt she was too good to even chit chat with the staff or be basic polite. One time I was helping her to her car and pushing the cart for her. Since she didn’t wait for everything to be bagged before just walking out to her car. (I guess lowly grocery store bag boys don’t deserve her time.)

She’s really making him run the extra mile.

Now I have to hurry after her so I know where I’m actually taking the cart. That extra time allows her to walk into the parking lot, but traffic picked up a little for a few seconds, causing me to lag behind a little more. She parked far away from the store, so the walk took a little bit, so I was finally catching up to her while she just kept on walking while going over her receipt to make sure the store didn’t overcharge her.

Then it happened.

I was about 10 feet behind her when I saw her take that receipt, crumple it up and toss it like trash into the bed of a parked pick up truck. MY pick up truck. She parked out past employee parking. On the spot, I knew I couldn’t let this go, so I gave the cart a little shove to keep it going so she wouldn’t hear it stop behind her as I quickly scooped up her paper trash and rushed back before the cart slowed down. At this point, we reached her SUV.

He knew it was time to act.

It took her a few seconds to find the keys to her clean and shiny vehicle. This gave me a few seconds to make confetti out of the receipt she felt was ok for her to litter into someone else’s vehicle and allowed me to return the favor by tossing about 50-60 tiny little pieces of paper under the seat of her absolutely spotless interior vehicle. She never asked for my help again and not long afterwards, a drunk driver plowed into my truck, making me get something else. But for one moment, I was finally able to get back for all the people out there that felt it was ok to use the back of my truck like a trash can. And it happened all the time.

It sounds like this act of petty revenge was a long time coming.

