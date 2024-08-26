Entitled Parents Were Constantly Using Her Parking Spot During School Pickup, So They Had To Set The Record Straight On Parking Etiquette

Settling into a new home can be exciting, but it can also come with surprises, like uninvited cars in your parking space.

When a new resident found parents using their space for school pickup, they had to remind the parents that while they may new to the neighborhood, they still have the final say on who parks in their spot.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking people not to park in my driveway? I just moved into a new house near an elementary school and I noticed that people have started using the parking space on the side of my house to park while they pick up their kids. It’s not a huge inconvenience for me, but I don’t particularly like the idea of people just assuming they can use my space without asking, especially since I often find trash there that doesn’t belong to me.

One day he caught two errant parkers in the act.

Today, two women parked in my space at the same time for 5-10 minutes so I waited until they came back with their kids and let them know, very calmly, that this is private property and they couldn’t park here. They kinda fought back, saying the previous resident had allowed them to park there and it was only a few minutes anyways so I should allow it.

The new tenant stands their ground, but the parents aren’t happy.

I said “I’m really sorry but I’m expecting someone to come home soon and they’ll need to use the space” and walked back into my house. I overheard them trash talking me through the window, saying things like “new tenant, new attitude” etc.

They further justify their decision.

I pay to live here, I feel like it should be up to me to decide who parks in my space, even if it’s sitting empty. There is plenty of free street parking around my house too. It would only add 30 seconds of walking to park there instead of my space. AITA?

