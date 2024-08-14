Financially Unstable Sister Kept Asking For Money To Feed Her Baby, So She Gave Her $1k. But When Sis Asks For Another $1k She Tells Her To Get Her Life Together.

We all have a soft spot for our own nieces and nephews.

AITA for not giving me sister money to feed her baby? My (26F) sister (23F) was actively trying for a baby when she didn’t have stable income. Previous to this, she worked minimum wage in retail, but quit to do makeup/be a makeup artist. She does get clients, but it is not stable or enough to be supporting a baby.

When she told me she was trying to get pregnant, I advised her against it. She was still young, and most importantly, her income would not be able to support a baby. She kinda dismissed me, and said her boyfriend has a well-paying job making roughly 50k a year, and that he would be able to support them.

She then got pregnant a few months later, and moved in with her boyfriend who rents an apartment. Last month, she visited me and was asking for money to buy food and essentials, because her boyfriend does not have much money left over after he pays the bills. And that babies were more expensive than she thought.

I gave her 1k (not a loan, cause she would not be able to pay it back, and I was ok to lose it). But now she’s back, and asking for another 1k. I told her no, and that I was okay to help her out last month, but I could not anymore because she chose to have a baby she was not ready for.

She called me a jerk, greedy, and a snob for not giving her money. She said my niece is going to go cold and hungry as they can’t afford to buy formula and new baby clothes (she’s outgrowing the others). I feel really bad, but I also feel like I should be standing my ground. I don’t think her actions should impact me.

I was okay with giving her 1k to help her out, but 2k is so much money. I also don’t want to keep giving her money, because when does it end? She is still on “maternity leave,” and wants to go back to makeup when they have enough money to put the child in daycare, but they don’t have enough money now? So AITA?

