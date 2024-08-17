A Friend Invited Him On A Family Trip Because They Want To Get Special Treatment At A Hotel From A Mutual Acquaintance, So He Declines The Invitation Because He Doesn’t Want To Be Used Like That

What would you do if a friend invited you on a trip, but it quickly became clear that their true intentions weren’t so pure?

That’s exactly the dilemma that one person faced when his friend asked him to join a family vacation just to score a discount at a hotel where their mutual friend worked.

Is he the bad guy for refusing the invite, or was the friend completely out of line?

Read on!

AITA for refusing to accept an invitation because they wanted a discount? For the safety of all people involved, I will be using fake names. I (26m) was invited by a friend of mine to a trip to somewhere up north, with his family, from where I live. For safety of the other person involved, I will refrain from saying where it is. The person that invited me, Tim (27m) wanted to invite me to a trip next week to the hotel where my other friend, Ron (29m) worked. I have introduced these two a while back, when we had a vacation with other friends in the hotel he worked at.

Sound slovely.

Ron is a very generous host and gave us a discount for the room, catered to us and even provided many luxuries from the hotel that would otherwise have cost us money. His reason? I was a friend of his for a while so he wanted to do so. Even if I tried to pay him back in other ways (giving food that I cooked or taking him to hang out).

What a guy!

Back to Tim. He said that he was planning to do another trip, this time with his family and he wanted me to come next week. I asked him why was I invited. And he told me that it’s because Ron worked there. This made me suspicious so I asked what I had to do with it. He wanted me to ask for the same accommodations that Ron provided us last time.

Oh, no no no.

I hung up on him, after I told him no that I can’t. I cooled down after a few hours and may have realized that I was being a jerk. Am I the *******?

The scheme to score a discount backfired, and it’s hard not to side with someone who stands up against being used.

No one wants to be a pawn in someone else’s game, especially when it comes to friendships.

Here’s what the people of Reddit had to say.

This person says he’s certainly not the jerk.

It’s a bummer that “friends” treat each other like this.

This person is just glad he stuck up for himself.

Why play along when you can draw the line?

You’ve gotta stand up for yourself!

