Fussy Home Buyers Make Complaints About Stuff That Was Left Behind, So Seller Takes Back A Gazebo From The Property To Spite Them

Some people love to complain, even about things that should be seen as positive.

So when one of those people buys your house, you’re probably not going to do extra nice things for them.

Enjoy reading about how that played out in this story.

Super fussy home buyers lose out on valuable house supplies because they can’t be polite. Two days post-closing my house, the new owners blew up the realtor’s phone with bogus complaints. They whined about supposed garbage left behind, things not working, etc.

It’s clear that they like to be dramatic.

Here’s the thing: The stuff left behind was expensive house stuff they got for free: extra hardwood, extra tile, extra lightbulbs and custom paint colors. When I did my last inspection and cleaning 2 days before closing nothing was in the driveway, all “garbage” had been removed.

And that’s not all.

Anything not working had turned up in the home inspection and the buyers were well aware of, but now they are trying to bill me for it. So we’ll take away the supplies they left, since they don’t want them. I’ll also take away the expensive gazebo I left for them for free.

Here’s what people are saying.

There were many comments like this one. Everyone was happy when they got free supplies when they moved in.

That’s organized, thoughtful and kind! Great idea.

A good theory. People like this are everywhere.

I don’t get it either. Denial?

No. You never want to do business with this kind of person. Ever. This type is never be satisfied and super entitled. They’re also super cheap.

I bet they complain that the sun is too sunny.

