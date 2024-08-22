Her Boyfriend Always Allows His Stepsister’s Princess Behavior, So She Imitates Her For A Day. When He Gets Annoyed At Her, She Points Out The Obvious Double Standard.

Blended families can be beautiful things, but navigating bad behavior can be tricky with step siblings.

AITA for acting like my boyfriend’s stepsister to prove a point? My (27f) bf (26m) “Matt” and I have been together nearly four years, and moved in together earlier this year. His stepsister “Clara” is currently staying with us for a few weeks on and off and that’s where the problem arises. Clara has always been a “princess” type. That’s her thing, whatever. But it’s always annoyed me how Matt reacts to it.

He goes along with it completely. He is her doormat from the second she arrives until the second she leaves. I always figured that’s his choice and his business, so I never said anything about it. But since she’s been staying it’s really been bothering me. He carries her things like a pack mule, runs around every morning trying to get her the breakfast she wants, makes reservations at restaurants he hates just because she likes it, and gives her free use of his credit cards to buy whatever she wants.

I feel so awkward when he’s fawning over her like that. I’ve spoken to him about how he acts around her and his excuse is always “what am I supposed to do, that’s how she is.” I asked him if he doesn’t find it inconsiderate and annoying, and he said no. I don’t believe him. I don’t believe he could not notice that the way she acts is inconsiderate. So I tried an experiment. I started acting like her.

Last week, the last day she was here, I said I wanted fresh fruit for breakfast. When Matt didn’t say anything, I asked if he’d go get some, which he did. When we went out for lunch, I didn’t even offer to pay. When we went to run errands after lunch I made him drive 30 minutes to the next town over to go to a particular shopping centre, and I took longer than usual choosing products. I also made him drive home.

I could see he was a bit annoyed by me but he didn’t say anything. Later, I suggested we order take out instead of cooking and when he said “Ok,” I asked to order on his app. Clara got home after we ate, and Matt spent most of the evening playing video games with her because he was clearly upset with me by this time. After she went to bed, Matt confronted me, asking if I was ok because I had been acting odd all day.

He said I’d been treating him like he works for me which he didn’t appreciate, but if I was stressed or upset we should talk through it. I told him that I had spent one day treating him exactly how his sister does, and he hated it, so he can’t say he doesn’t notice how she is.

Matt got mad and said that was an insane thing to do, and he noticed because that’s not my personality. He called me childish and said I’d wasted a day for nothing. It’s been a few days and things have been awkward. Matt has been spending evenings gaming or with friends and has been cold to me.

I don’t think I did anything that bad but my girlfriends say testing him like that was stupid when Matt treating Clara like a baby really doesn’t affect me, so I should just ignore it. Now I feel bad.

