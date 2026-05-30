He Finally Stood Up to His Colleague’s Rude Behavior During a Work Project, but Was Accused of Being Threatening

Workplace communication can make or break teamwork.

The following story is about an employee whose colleague often raised her voice at him over small issues during projects.

While collaborating on a video, he offered a creative suggestion, but she reacted negatively and told him to do everything himself.

He reached his breaking point and finally snapped at her.

Do you think his reaction was justified? Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH for “threatening” my colleague? I (24M) have a good relationship with a colleague (25F). We live in the same area. We hang out outside work, too. I would consider us friends. That is why this situation is bothering me.

This man handles social media messaging.

We both work in branding. I handle social media copies. She turns it into designs and motion graphics. My manager usually asks me to sit with her. This happens while she works on new designs.

His colleague often raises her voice when she gets upset.

I generally avoid confrontation. She is the opposite. She has a habit of getting upset. She raises her voice at me over small things. I usually let it slide. It is not easy, if I am being totally honest.

He gave some suggestions, but she didn’t take them well.

Today, we were working on a Mother’s Day video. I had an idea to make it more like one of those campaigns that big brands usually do. I texted her suggesting we try that style. I shared an old video by Coca-Cola for reference. She immediately got upset. She said our brand is not as big. She said if I have ideas, I should make the video myself.

She told him not to “order her around.”

Ideation is part of my job. I said it was just a suggestion. It was not something I was forcing. That made her more aggressive. She said it takes time to generate images and that I do not deal with that. I usually always help. I do not know why she would say that. I told her I could help find clips or references. She told me to do everything myself and not to “order her around.”

He finally reached his breaking point and snapped at her.

That is when I got frustrated. I said something to her: “I never talk to you in this tone, so please. This is the first and last time I am telling you this. If you need help, ask, and I will contribute. I am giving suggestions because that is my job. If it does not work, we will try something else. But please mind your tone.”

Now, he’s wondering if what he did was wrong.

She said I was threatening her. That I am not her manager and I cannot talk like that. I did not want to argue further. I ignored it. Later, I told my sister. She said that the “first and last time” line crossed a line. She said it sounded like a threat. I feel like I was just standing up for myself after a long time. AITA?

When someone reaches their limit, they tend to snap and stand their ground.

The wording may have sounded intense in the moment, but setting boundaries at work is not the same as attacking someone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who confronts a family who left a very small tip.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark from this one.

Short and simple.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, go to HR, says this one.

Good teamwork needs feedback, not petty fights over random ideas.