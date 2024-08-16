Goodwill Customer Found The Store Charging $10 For A $6 Purse From Target

I’ve seen quite a few stories lately about Goodwill stores ripping off their customers and here’s another one to throw on the pile.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what she thinks is a clear example of Goodwill ripping off customers.

She showed TikTok viewers a purse and said, “It’s brand new from Target. My Goodwill gets stuff from Target, brand new stuff. I don’t know if it’s like, returns, overstock, whatever. But this is $9.99. This is commercial salvage. That means they got it from Target.”

She then showed viewers that Target’s price for the purse was originally $20 but had been lowered to $6 at the store because it was marked for clearance.

The price of the purse at Goodwill: $9.99.

She said, “Make it make sense. Why do they do that? Just sell it to me for the $6.”

Check out the video.

And this is what people had to say about the video.

This viewer is NOT a fan of Goodwill.

Another TikTokker suggested a Facebook group to join.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Come on, Goodwill! Get it together!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.