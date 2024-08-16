Goodwill Customer Found The Store Charging $10 For A $6 Purse From Target
I’ve seen quite a few stories lately about Goodwill stores ripping off their customers and here’s another one to throw on the pile.
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what she thinks is a clear example of Goodwill ripping off customers.
She showed TikTok viewers a purse and said, “It’s brand new from Target. My Goodwill gets stuff from Target, brand new stuff. I don’t know if it’s like, returns, overstock, whatever. But this is $9.99. This is commercial salvage. That means they got it from Target.”
She then showed viewers that Target’s price for the purse was originally $20 but had been lowered to $6 at the store because it was marked for clearance.
The price of the purse at Goodwill: $9.99.
She said, “Make it make sense. Why do they do that? Just sell it to me for the $6.”
Check out the video.
@drab.to.dreamy
Goodwill why you gotta do us dirty like that…. #goodwill #goodwillhaul #goodwillfinds #goodwillstores #thrift #thrifted #thriftwithme #target #targetfinds
And this is what people had to say about the video.
This viewer is NOT a fan of Goodwill.
Another TikTokker suggested a Facebook group to join.
And this individual shared their thoughts.
Come on, Goodwill! Get it together!
