Grocery Customer Blocks An Aisle With Her Full Shopping Cart And Then Went Somewhere Else, So Another Customer Gets Revenge By Taking It And Hiding It

Shopping for groceries is mentally and physically exhausting, even if your fellow customers are respectful.

The shopper this person encountered was not, so she taught her a lesson.

Check out how it made life easier for everyone else.

Almost Full Shopping Cart That was Blocking Aisle I was grocery shopping and a woman left her very full cart almost completely blocking the aisle while she went to a different one. She left it in the middle of the aisle sideways and I was annoyed that she was so inconsiderate.

In comes a superhero without a cape.

So I did a quick scan of the cart and did not see anything that was perishable.

Then I pushed her cart like five aisles from where it was. About five minutes later, the grocery store announced over the PA.

Then the supermarket superhero enjoys the fruits of her labor.

It said that if you took a cart from aisle X, you may have taken the wrong one, so please come to the customer service area. She must have reported that someone must have taken her cart by accident. Five minutes later, same announcement. I smiled and finished shopping thinking of her having to start from the beginning.

Here’s what people are saying.

This would make it more effective, but it’s extra work for staff,

What would you do if a kid threw a bag of chips at you?

Haha I bet this was a satisfying read for retail folks.

I do, too! Or when people give you a dirty look because you have the audacity to need to pick up cereal at the same time they do.

I bet she doesn’t pick up her dog’s poop either.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.