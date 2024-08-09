Neighbors Work On Their New House At All Hours And Annoy Everybody, So He Took His Drum Kit And Turned The Tables On Them

There’s a reason why construction workers and contractors wear ear plugs.

Electric tools are super loud and there’s not much you can do about that.

But you can minimize the impact on your neighbors by having the construction work at times that will cause the least amount of disruption.

Did the people in this story do that? No. But this neighbor made a plan to change that.

I dealt with my annoying neighbors who disturb my entire neighbourhood’ sleep My neighbors had a house reconstruction, but they always chose the most nightmarish time to do it, aka IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT. I couldn’t understand why at every 11 pm, they would drill and hammer the hell out of their walls. This went on for weeks and I often came to class dog tired due to being sleep deprived. That’s why all of my finals that semester were terrible.

Negotiating just eggs them on, so onto Plan B.

I tried to speak to them and negotiate the time when they could do their renovation without messing up their neighbors’ sleep. However, they didn’t comply even though I had had the police work with them. On the contrary, they drilled even louder, disturbing all surrounding neighborhoods. The worst part is that despite that I had literally begged those folks to have at least considered and had a civil conversation with me and all other neighbors. They shut us all out, refusing to compromise in the slightest.

So during the summer, I decided to move all of my drum kits to the balcony. At exactly 11 pm every day I would make sure to play my loudest beats on the same floor of their bedroom.

Plan B shows signs of having an effect with the perfect kind of ally.

It was only time when they decided to report me to the police. However, they couldn’t expect that those were the same officers that I called during the construction shenanigans and that they even secretly gave me a thumbs up and asked me “not disturb the other neighbors and only annoyed these 2 people.” I even wore my sunglasses and headphones so there was no way those people can interrupt me whatsoever. Now they are the ones who have to beg me to talk to them.

