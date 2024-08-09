Tenant Complained About Loud Noise Multiple Times, So His Neighbor Found Another Way To Annoy Him That Involved Pink Flamingos

Neighbors who complain about everything can be super annoying.

AITJ for the flock of flamingos scattered in my neighborhood? Petty revenge. Ok so this past summer I went to Disney for 2 weeks and forgot to give my landscaper a code to open my front gate. This house and property is incredibly old and has a stone wall around it with a huge wrought iron gate at the entrance. We had the gate upgraded to be mechanically opened and closed, and that’s where the problem lies. The new mechanism locks the gate closed and you need a code if you don’t have a opener.

We usually leave the gate open during the day and close it at night. Well when we left for our vacation we set the gate to remain closed during the day. Our landscapers called us and we didn’t get the message. When we got back I had a notice from the town that my lawn was out of code as they are very strict about the “no more than 5 inches” rule. I just paid the fine and had the landscapers mow the yard and clean up some of the woods in the back so my kids wouldn’t get hurt on the tree that fell.

Well one of my neighbors had an issue with the noise. The landscapers needed some pretty heavy equipment to get the tree out. They called code enforcement and when they showed up the landscapers had a brief chat with them and they left. No fines no nothing. I was told this by the landscapers when I saw them the next day. I then decided I wanted to do a hedgerow in such a way that no one could see my house from the road.

I got approval from the town and once again more heavy equipment brought in with some big trucks. The neighbor called again. My wife wanted a raised flower bed at the entrance. More loud equipment and another call.

Well I got tired of hearing code enforcement was coming because of noise complaints. So I ordered a truck load of pink plastic flamingos, and we had fun placing them around the property. I forgot the exact total but it was over 200. This caused the neighbor to call code enforcement every day demanding the flamingos be removed.

Now at one point we started to notice some of the flamingos were disappearing. We thought he stole them to throw them out. Nope. Our neighbors stole some and put them on their properties. There are way more flamingos in the neighborhood than we originally bought and someone even place a dozen on the neighbors property. So AITJ for the invasion of flamingos in my neighborhood?

