He Friends Kept Delaying A Trip To Disney World, So Her Boyfriend Surprised Her With A Fantasy Vacation To The Park. Now One Of Her Friends Is Annoyed She’s Going Without Her.

AITA because I 27 F went to Disney World without my friends despite “making plans”? “I 27F have been wanting to go to Disney World for years. I have only gone once one other time in my whole life and that was while I was in middle school. Now that I’m an adult I want to go back and actually do all of the things that I want to do. I shared these plans with two friends who we’ll call M and K. For some background M(32F) is an avid Disney goer, she goes about 3 times a year minimum. K(36F) has never been and doesn’t care either way.

Four years ago, the three of us agreed to plan a Disney girls’ trip together. Initially, M enthusiastically offered advice based on her deep knowledge of Disney Parks. However, finalizing the year became a sticking point, primarily due to M’s prior family plans for each suggested year, which involved her going to Disney. Whenever I joked about going alone, M insisted I should wait so we could all enjoy the trip together and eventually settled on early 2025.

Recently, K announced her pregnancy, which altered our plans as her due date coincides with the planned trip, necessitating a reschedule. But I was so happy to be planning a baby shower for her that I was only a little bummed. When my boyfriend 27M found out about it, the first thing he asked was “what about your girls trip?”. I told him it was cancelled and didn’t talk about it anymore.

Little did I know, this ****** him off and he took matters into his own hands. Behind my back, planned a one week Disney trip including Universal studios. For my birthday, he surprised me with a ToT loungefly. I’ve never talked about these so I’m surprised he knows what these are. And inside the bag was the confirmation code for Disney World, plane tickets, and a note that said he’ll buy the universal tickets when the rest of the worlds opened. I was so excited when I told K and M. K was really excited for me asking a bunch of questions about what we were going to do, wanted to see the bag he bought me, etc, but M was visibly irritated.

She then asked what happened to our girl’s trip. I said that we have been talking about a trip for years and we could always go after K is more comfortable. M thought it was garbage that I was going without them, but K pointed out that M goes to Disney 3 times a year so what does it matter that I’m going with my boyfriend. M argued that she has to go because her family lives in Florida and that’s what they do. Eventually we just stopped talking about it and went our separate ways. When I talked with my family about it later my sister said that I am an ******* because we have been talking about this girls trip for years and essentially I’m cancelling it all together to go with my boyfriend. She also pointed out that I knew M would be upset if I went by myself, because she told me whenever I joked about it. Which I agree that I might be the ******* about that. K and my boyfriend are saying that I’m NTA and M has been holding out for years and that I should have gone sooner since this was originally my idea. AITA?”

