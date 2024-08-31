He Had His Boss and His Wife Over For Dinner, But His Wife Thinks He Shouldn’t Have Offered Them A Doggie Bag After

Doing things socially with your boss can be tricky because so many things can be perceived the wrong way.

You also may not want to do things that could be seen as off-brand for the type of person your boss wants you to be.

Here’s an example of a gesture that could be taken the wrong way. Read it and see if you agree.

AITA for offering to wrap up left over steak that my wife’s bosses wife couldn’t finish? My wife invited her boss and his wife over for dinner. She’s a lawyer and works at a law firm. They came over and we all had a good time, but my wife and her bosses wife could only really finish half of their steaks since they were thicc bois.

Then things may or may not have taken a wrong turn…

I offered to wrap up the remaining steak that our guest couldn’t finish and said she could take it home and slice it for tacos or stir fry or something since it was good quality beef. They seemed cool with it. However, after they left and I handed them the leftover steak, my wife got kind of angry with me.

But OP starts second-guessing his offer.

She told me that by offering to wrap up leftovers for our guests, I was insinuating that they were cheap and/or poor and couldn’t buy steak themselves any time they wanted to and it was insulting. This never crossed my mind whatsoever. I just didn’t want to waste good meat. I grew up in a working class home and my wife grew up in more of an upper-middle class environment so I guess there are some upper crust social customs that I’m really not aware of? AITA?

Here is what people are saying.

Employers want to optimize productivity and make the most of their resources. That’s exactly what this person did.

Haha! A real Homer Simpson moment. What am I saying? He’d eat it off their plate.

I like this solution. Would prevent the awkwardness of not being able to finish.

I want to learn how to do that.

I agree. Maybe she has some baggage with her work relationships.

Great. Now I’m hungry. I would welcome a doggie bag.

