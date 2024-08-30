He Learned That His Neighbors Pulled A Permit Using His Address, So He Went Ahead And Tore Down “His” Fence

There are many ways to break the law, including putting up a fence in someone else’s name.

You’re going to use my address to get a permit for a project? I guess I’ll tear your fence down. This isn’t really my story, however it happened on the street that I live on.

There is a peculiar house that’s on the top of our hill where strange activities go on. The occupants decided to keep their illicit behavior hidden by building a privacy fence all around their property.

What’s funny is that they used the address for the neighbor across the street in order to get a fence permit approved in our city. The neighbor found out that the fence was under their address and name, so what did they do?

They tore the fence down and when the occupants complained, our neighbor showed them legal documents stating it was under his name and address.

Moral of the story is to not lie on your documents to the city, or someone might come along and tear your fence down.

