He Let His Girlfriend Park In His Neighbor’s Spot, But After A Break-In The Neighbor Had Enough And Called The Tow Truck

When things between neighbors escalate from inconvenience to full-on issue, things can get awkward, fast.

In this story from Reddit, a neighbor’s insistence on stealing a parking spot, turns into a break-in and ultimately a big towing bill.

AITA for getting my neighbor towed? I live in a small apartment building with a small parking lot. Each apartment is given one parking spot, and anyone visiting needs to park on the street.

The spots are labeled by apartment number as well. Also important to note that there are a lot of car break-ins in my area.

Well, a few weeks ago I came home from work and saw my neighbor’s girlfriend was parked in my spot. I know it was her because I have met them both before, and have seen her park on the street when visiting on other occasions. I shrugged it off at first. I had been working late and they might’ve thought I wasn’t going to be home that night. So I parked on the street for the night. The next day I went to work and saw she was no longer in my spot. But when I got home that evening, she was parked there again.

It annoyed me, but I didn’t want to say anything to my landlord knowing they would have her car towed. I know how expensive that can be, so I wanted to at least try and say something to my neighbor before taking that step.

The next morning, my car had been broken into. Luckily I didn’t have anything of value inside, but my driver side window was shattered.

It was extremely frustrating to deal with. That night when I got home I ran into my neighbor; his girlfriend was finally not in my spot. I politely asked that he tell his girlfriend to park on the street in the future, and he got really defensive with me. He complained that one parking spot isn’t enough and that his girlfriend didn’t feel comfortable leaving her car on the street. He also ignored me when I told him mine had been broken into.

A few days passed, I got my window fixed and his girlfriend hadn’t been at our building. And then one night I come home to see her parked in my spot, AGAIN. I was pretty fed up and decided to send my landlord a text. Her car was towed away within a couple of hours and I moved my car into my spot.

I haven’t seen my neighbor since this happened, but he left a pretty rude note on my door the day after. He was demanding I pay the $150 that it cost to get her car back, and demanded an apology as well. I will not be doing either. AITA for having his girlfriend towed out of my parking spot? I feel like I gave him the chance to prevent this.

