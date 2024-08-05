He Received A Call From An Irate Customer Of A Car Repair Shop, So He Had To Prank Her And Made Up Hilarious Believable Responses

How do you deal with rude people on the phone?

Sorry we sold it. Back in the 90s, our landline phone number was one digit different from an auto repair workshop. I would frequently get calls from customers misdialing, looking for this repairer. No big deal. I’d just let them know as it’s an easy mistake. Maybe have a laugh, but it was starting to become a bit of a pain.

One day, I got this call from some lady. I said, “Hello.” The first thing out of her mouth was, “Is my car ready yet? I’ve been waiting all day, and I have important things to do.” This irritated me instantly with her rude attitude So thinking quick, I asked her her name and and said I’ll go find out.

I put the phone down, and and went outside to have a smoke, and had a think about what to say. After a few minutes, I picked up the phone, and informed her that I’d just spoken to the manager, and he told me that after a good bit of haggling, he managed to get 2k$ for the car… And if she could come down this afternoon, he would have the cash for her.

This, as you can imagine, went down like a lead balloon. She lost the plot big time, saying it was only in for repairs, calling us thieves, threatening to call the police, and… She would have us all arrested if her car wasn’t there when she came to collect it when the taxi dropped her off.

I said, “Sorry, but it’s not here.” “It was taken about an hour ago, and if she wanted to come down and have a chat to the manager, she was quite welcome to.” “Sorry, I have to go. We are very busy,” and hung up. I’ve always felt a little guilty for that poor manager, but would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when she turned up.

