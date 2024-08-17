A Neighbor’s Dog Broke Their TV And Now The Apartment Complex Is Raising Money To Replace It, But When A Tenant Refuses To Chip In Because They Don’t Know This Person They’re Shunned For Not Being Generous

Some people love getting to know their neighbors, while others prefer to keep to themselves.

There’s nothing wrong with either approach because it’s all about personal preference.

What would you do if you kept to yourself and a group of people asked you to help buy a neighbor a new TV?

In the following story, a man finds himself in this exact situation.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for not helping my neighbor? I (M26) live in a large apartment complex with multiple buildings. I’ve lived here for years now and there has never been even the slightest strand of communal living, which is fine by me. It might be because I moved in during the pandemic, but I don’t even know my neighbors’ names or even which units have people living in them at any given time. That brings us to Monday evening when I got off work.

There were flyers on everyone’s doors. Apparently, the guy three doors down from me had an incident where his dog jumped up and knocked his TV off the wall, completely breaking it. He has some friends who live in the complex, and they started a collection to help him afford a new one in these “tough financial times we’re all facing as a country.” The collection includes a few paragraphs describing what a great guy he is, how he volunteers at a local charity, how he loves his nieces, etc.

Today, as I was making my dinner, there was a knock at my door. Four of his friends prepared a donation box and wanted to know how much I was contributing.

At first, I was just confused. I forgot about the flyer, and it’s been a lot of long days at work. They seemed offended that I had to ask what the contributions were for and explained the whole TV situation again. So, I told them I didn’t know him and these “tough financial times we’re all facing as a country” are a big reason why I can’t afford to pay for someone else to purchase a new TV. That doesn’t strike me as any kind of emergency or a cause that needs people going door to door soliciting money.

One woman called me an a******, and another told me that “it’s people like you [me] that are preventing this place from having any neighborly bonds.” AITA?

