‘He takes his diamond status very seriously.’ – Hilton Member Takes Full Advantage Of It When He’s On Road Trips And Ready For A Rest Stop

Road trips can be stressful and exhausting.

The couple in this video have found a way to make it easier and nicer. TikTokers @acoupleofcoutus made a video about their travel hack and it has gone viral.

“Most people stop at gas stations,” reads the overlay text.

“But my husband stops at a literal HILTON to use the bathroom and get coffee,” the text continues.

The video is just 9 seconds long and has no dialogue.

It gets the point across without it.

It starts with the husband, Ronnie, getting into the car while his wife Ash smiles and laughs, holding his coffee.

They seem to keep their road trips light and fun, which is not an easy thing for most people.

The couple use his Hilton membership to access these perks and simplify their travelling.

Ash and Ronnie’s video has over 50,000 Likes.

The video uses a tune that is popularly used on social media to show that something is cheeky and unusual.

Even Ronnie’s t-shirt is fun. It shows a Storm Trooper posing in a print of Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” painting.

Watch the full clip here.

Here’s what folks are saying.

A lot of people shared other ideas for rest stops. I am not on board with this one.

Great point! It’s a nice change from a busy restaurant.

Safety is important!

Haha well now you have!

McDonald’s has great bathrooms.

I wonder what hotel staff think of this.

