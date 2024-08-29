A Student Wasn’t Allowed To Use The Washroom, So He Released Massive Wind To Get Back At His Teachers And Bullies

All of us have bodies that do things that we would prefer they didn’t. Mother nature can be a cruel mistress.

It’s mortifying when it happens at inopportune times.

But somehow this opportune time was also the perfect time.

Read on to see what happened.

I can’t leave? None of us can leave When I was in high-school, I wasn’t very popular nor did I have a lot of friends. I was picked on and bullied quite a bit for being chubby, especially by the people in my grade and classes. So when I badly needed to fart at our big exam at the end of our final year, I didn’t mind that I wasn’t allowed to leave.

The events that followed were so epic that they inspired the poetry that follows.

This was not something that could be contained. I doubt it was even from this world. I leaned forward, lifted my *** off the chair and unleashed the biggest, loaded fart of my life. My gas had the pungent aroma of 7 day old Texas road kill left in the sun and marinated in a finely aged cream, garnished with straight sewage. Everyone started coughing, hacking, making disgusted sounds and trying to get up. I fondly remember one person saying “MY EYES!” Again, the principals told everyone they couldn’t leave. I was crying with silent laughter while the principals were desperately opening doors and windows, but it didn’t help. I moved and never saw them again, but I’ll always remember the principals gagging while trying to waft the fumes out with an open-close motion with the doors.

Let’s see what people had to say.

Aim high, my friend.

A literal bang. I’m glad it resonated with this person.

I love the solidarity.

It’s a good question. Seriously, this is inhumane.

It’s just a step lower than prom king.

This was so epic it was poetic.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.