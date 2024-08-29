August 29, 2024 at 2:47 pm

A Student Wasn’t Allowed To Use The Washroom, So He Released Massive Wind To Get Back At His Teachers And Bullies

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: Pexels/REAFON GATES

All of us have bodies that do things that we would prefer they didn’t. Mother nature can be a cruel mistress.

It’s mortifying when it happens at inopportune times.

But somehow this opportune time was also the perfect time.

Read on to see what happened.

I can’t leave? None of us can leave

When I was in high-school, I wasn’t very popular nor did I have a lot of friends.

I was picked on and bullied quite a bit for being chubby, especially by the people in my grade and classes.

So when I badly needed to fart at our big exam at the end of our final year, I didn’t mind that I wasn’t allowed to leave.

The events that followed were so epic that they inspired the poetry that follows.

This was not something that could be contained. I doubt it was even from this world.

I leaned forward, lifted my *** off the chair and unleashed the biggest, loaded fart of my life.

My gas had the pungent aroma of 7 day old Texas road kill left in the sun and marinated in a finely aged cream, garnished with straight sewage.

Everyone started coughing, hacking, making disgusted sounds and trying to get up. I fondly remember one person saying “MY EYES!”

Again, the principals told everyone they couldn’t leave.

I was crying with silent laughter while the principals were desperately opening doors and windows, but it didn’t help.

I moved and never saw them again, but I’ll always remember the principals gagging while trying to waft the fumes out with an open-close motion with the doors.

Let’s see what people had to say.

Aim high, my friend.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

A literal bang. I’m glad it resonated with this person.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

I love the solidarity.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

It’s a good question. Seriously, this is inhumane.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

It’s just a step lower than prom king.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This was so epic it was poetic.

