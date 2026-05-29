His Car Gets Towed Even Though It Was Parked Legally, so a Mobile Home Park Tenant Calls Code Enforcement to Inspect the Entire Property

Imagine waking up and going outside to get in your car, but it’s not there. What would you do?

In this story, one person was in that exact situation, and it’s not like they parked illegally or in some sort of questionable way at all. He was literally parked in his own driveway at the mobile home park where he rented a mobile home with his wife.

He was so frustrated by the situation, that he decided to escalate it to the city to get them involved. When an inspector arrived to look at the crumbling driveways, the mobile home park was literally going to have to pay for their crimes (or lack of maintenance).

Keep reading for this very satisfying revenge story.

I cost a mobile home park potentially thousands after their tow company unfairly towed my car I lived in a Texas mobile home park years ago when I was younger and woke up one day to find my car missing. When I called the police to report it stolen I was informed that it had been towed! I fought with the park office and tow company on the phone all day, having to call in and miss work. (But I had time off accrued so I did get paid.)

This is crazy! Why would they tow the car?

They had towed my vehicle from my own driveway in the middle of the night! It wasn’t on the street or a broken down eyesore or anything that would warrant a tow. So I could not imagine what their reasoning for towing could have been. Well, the tow company claimed I was partially parked on the grass, which wasn’t allowed.

It was kind of true, but there was no way around it.

Maybe half of my passenger side tires were on the grass but I honestly don’t think it was even that much! Anyway, the reason why my tires even touched the grass was because the driveway pavement was crumbling and deteriorating around the edges from age and the extreme Texas heat. So if you had two cars parked side by side (like my spouse and I did) one car HAD to be slightly on the grass because of the poor deteriorating condition of the park’s driveway that was making it smaller and smaller with each passing year, as grass began to grow up through the cracks and encroach over the edges.

Calling an inspector changed everything!

After getting absolutely nothing but apathetic hostility from both the park office and the tow company I called city code enforcement and got them to come out to inspect my driveway that same day. They found that the drive did not meet code, which required it to be so many feet wide by so many feet deep. In fact, it missed these dimensional requirements by quite a bit after years of deferred maintenance. The inspector then went to the office to inform them of this violation. In addition, the code enforcer told the park office that they’d be doing an inspection of the entire park (188 lots) in the coming weeks and that the park would have to bring every driveway in violation up to code within 30 days or face ongoing penalties per violation until they were all fixed! This meant they were going to be on the hook for thousands of dollars in repairs and perhaps additional thousands in fines if they didn’t correct every violation noted within the allotted timeframe.

He got his car back.

So I got my car back from the tow company at the end of the day without having to pay any fees. Once I was there they gave me restrained attitude and tried to make me just get my car and get out but I made a big deal about taking a dozen photos of my car from every angle to document any potential damage they may have inflicted during the tow and storage process. It was such sweet revenge!

The park went downhill when a corporation bought it.

BTW, the park was a great independent place when we moved in but became a glutonous monster once a national corporation bought them out. They went up every single year 4% on lot rent because that was the legal max, I believe. They also stopped renting homes, so everyone had to buy their homes from the corp too if they wanted to stay in their rental home once their lease came up for renewal, freeing the company from having to do repairs! And, of course, they raised the prices of the homes significantly more than what they were listed for if you opted to buy when they were still an independent park. (Ours went up $5k from what we could have bought it for when we moved in and they were still independent but we had no choice other than move after a single year of owning.)

They made a risky but worth it decision.

So we took a risk and did a private lease-to-own just for what we owed on the home with another couple that had poor credit and got out within a year after the towing incident. The couple turned out to be great, paying on time and eventually after a few years fixed their credit enough that they were able to refinance under their own names. So it all ultimately worked out in our favor and we got out from under the ruthless uncaring corporate monster.

That worked out well, but it started out horribly!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person shares what they wish they knew.

He sure did show them!

This person shares what they learned from this story.

Another person shares a story about their grandmother.

The mobile home park was in disrepair, but trying to blame a resident for parking in the grass was the straw that broke the camel’s back. The crumbling driveway was definitely not the tenant’s fault!

I’m glad the couple in this story was able to get their car back, get revenge and eventually get out of there. It really couldn’t have worked out better for them in the long run.

Honestly, the other tenants in the mobile home park should be grateful for OP’s revenge. Someone had to fight the corporation!