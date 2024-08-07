Her Boyfriend’s Sister Asked Her To Take Maternity Photos But Kept Cancelling The Shoots, So She Paid Her For Her Wasted Time. Now Her Mom Is Furious That She Had To Pay For Photos That Were Never Taken.

Time really is money and for a lot of people who aren’t in business, this concept is strange and confusing.

AITA for Accepting Compensation After My Boyfriend’s Sister Kept Canceling Her Maternity Photoshoot My boyfriend’s pregnant sister asked me to take maternity photos and I agreed. She didn’t offer to pay, which was fine with me since she’s family. However, she ended up canceling the sessions last minute four times in a row.

I could have booked other paying clients during those times, so this was frustrating. After she canceled again yesterday, I asked my boyfriend to talk to her. He sent her a message asking if she had canceled again, and she apologized, asking for my account details to compensate me.

Shortly after he gave her my account, his mom started texting him, calling me a jerk for supposedly charging for photos I didn’t even take, and saying that family shouldn’t charge each other. For context, a few weeks ago, I asked her husband for a couple of plastic bags he sells, and he charged me for them without hesitation. This made me feel like there was a double standard in how they view family obligations.

It disgusts me, to be honest. But I always say that the cheapest clients and the ones who want free stuff, are always the most difficult. So just don’t do it.

It’s sad how much people devalue photography. I’m not sure how what could change that perception.

