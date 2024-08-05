Her Dad Wants To Park His Boat In Her Driveway, But She Told Him Many Reasons Why She Thinks That’s A Bad Idea

When a parent asks for a favor from an adult child, it can be hard for the child to say “no.”

In today’s story, one woman tells her dad “no,” but now she’s conflicted about whether or not that was the right thing to do.

Let’s see why she said “no”…

AITA for not allowing my dad to park his boat in my driveway? So, we have a rather large driveway. The area closest to our home garage is 3 cars wide and then follows a length down about 8 cars long, 1 car wide. (Hope that makes sense and for a good visual) My boyfriend and I park along the top by the garage using the two spots side by side but plan to use the long length soon due to putting up a portable basketball hoop for my son next month for his birthday so he can have that space.

OP’s dad wants to use the driveway.

A while back my dad wanted to buy a boat and can’t store it at his RV park and asked if he could store it on our driveway. We were not keen of the idea and said we would think about it.

OP’s dad went ahead and bought a boat.

Low and behold he has purchased a boat and plans to store it at a spot on our driveway (one of the spots near the garage) forcing us to park in the long length of the driveway permanently, due to the length of the boat. Those other two spots near the garage will be blocked off from driving into due to a fenced yard in front of the area. It’s a weird layout.

OP told her dad “no,” but he’s still insisting on using their driveway.

We have told my dad we don’t want him using our driveway as storage, PLUS our lease does not allow another person’s storage on our property since we rent. On top of that, we want to use the area for my son’s basketball court space. He thinks we are being the AH’s because we aren’t allowing him to use the space and he doesn’t want to store his boat elsewhere. AITA?

It seems like her dad should take no for an answer, or he should have at least waited for her to answer before he bought a boat and assumed he could park it in her driveway.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks the boat isn’t OP’s “problem.”

Here’s a good point…

This reader thinks the dad is “entitled.”

Another reader pointed out that the dad doesn’t get to make the decision.

This reader provided a helpful way of explaining the situation to the dad in a way he might understand.

The dad should’ve made sure he had a place to park the boat before buying it.

He really is asking too much.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.