Her Daughter-In-Law Wants Her To Do All The Chores After She Gives Birth But Won’t Let Her Stay At Their House, So She Refuses To Do It And Now Her Son Is Livid

AITA for refusing to a help visit for my DIL and son since they won’t allow me to stay in their home My son married Sierra ( fake names) and they live two states over. Sierra is from a culture where it is customary after she gives birth she will not do any household chores.

The family members (mostly women) will go over and do all those chores. So cooking, cleaning, shopping etc. She explained this to me and it happens for a few weeks after the birth.

She is not close to her family and it was asked of me to come up for a few weeks and do this. My son will be back on call a week and a half after she gives birth. She is suppose to give birth in about a month and I was talking about logistics of the whole thing.

I asked were I would sleep and she informed me that I will need to get a hotel. This shocked me since they own a nice home. I thought it over and decided I do not want to do this. I was already going to be doing them a huge favor by being a live in maid. I was going to use all my PTO for this and now I will have to also live in a hotel. This isn’t even a culture I am a part of.

I informed her that I will not be able to come up for the time she wanted if I have to stay in a hotel. I am willing to come up for a weekend at most if I can not stay in their home. I got a call from my son and he is pissed.

He told me that Sierra has been crying since and that I am being a jerk. That I am disrespecting her culture and rejecting her from the family. That he knows I could afford this (I could but I don’t want to pay thousand of dollars to be a maid). We got into an argument. I explained my points about but he wasn’t having it. AITA?

