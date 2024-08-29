Couple Goes To A Restaurant And Hubby Eats In The Most Embarrassing Way Possible, But Now He’s Upset That She Dared To Call Him Out On It

We all have people like this in our lives…

I’m talking about folks who eat like wild animals in the privacy of their own homes AND when they’re out in public.

And the woman you’re about to hear from has had enough of her husband’s eating habits.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my husband to stop eating like he’s never seen food before? “I (29f) went out for dinner with husband (28m) last night – nothing fancy just a chain sports bar – and it being a Friday, the place was packed. We sit, place our order, and we’re catching up on the day everything is going fine.

Slow down, dude!

When the waitress brought out our appetizer, my husband grabs about 4 decent sized tortilla chips and scoops an actual mountain of spinach dip with them and shoved the whole thing in his mouth. And when I say shoved I mean SHOVED his fingers in his mouth with the food. By the time I’d had 3 chips with some dip the entire rest of the appetizer was gone so I was already irked and embarrassed because of course people were staring at us. I said as much to him and when he said he didn’t see what he was doing wrong. I told him “you’re acting like you’ve never seen food before, it’s embarrassing.”

That didn’t go very well…

He didn’t say another word to me after that, and has barely spoke to me today either. I don’t think I’m the ******* for telling him I was embarrassed by how he was eating and annoyed that most of the appetizer was eaten by him, but I may have taken it too far with the last comment.

It ain’t the first time!

For further context no, this isn’t the first time this has happened. I’ve told him multiple times it’s embarrassing when he does this and asked him why so I can try to help or at least understand a bit better. It’s only at this specific chain and his answer always is either I don’t know or that he “really loves the spinach dip” they have. He also does this at home but I don’t really care when he’s at home because I’m not going to dictate how he acts in the privacy of our house. Also to note because I’m sure people may ask, no he did not grow up in a food insecure household, they weren’t rich but not struggling that much. And neither are we struggling now. No there is no history with an eating disorder either in him or his family. AITA?”

