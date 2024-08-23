Her Husband Gave Her A Home Theater As A Birthday Present, But Everyone In Her Family Uses It More Than She Does. So She Had To Kick Them Out So She Could Finally Have It To Herself.

If you get a gift, you should be the main one to get to use it, right?

In today’s story, one mom is upset because her family uses their home theater more than she does, and the home theater installation was supposed to be her birthday present.

When mom is unhappy, everyone is unhappy!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA For Kicking Everybody Out Of Our Home Theater Because I Wanted To Use It? My birthday was a couple months back, and my husband’s gift was all the equipment and installation of a home theater in a vacant room in our house. I was extremely grateful since it was a project I’d been wanting to do for a while. Except the fact i barely get to use it.

Her husband and kids watch things in there that she doesn’t care to watch.

Either my husband or kids are in there, which is annoying because a) the gift is for me and b) the stuff they want to do in there can be done anywhere else. Most times they’re just watching YouTube or some type of video.

She didn’t back down this time…

I was going to go in there last night, but my husband beat me to it. Instead of just leaving this time, I told him that I wanted to use it, and that I WAS going to use it.

Everyone in her family has used her “gift” more than she has.

I’ve maybe used it 3-4 times since installation, and my birthday was in April. My husband and kids have probably used it tens to hundreds of times.

Her husband is mad at her.

After like 5 minutes, my husband just left, and now he thinks that I was being unreasonable for wanting to use it AITA? I think I’m not because everyone else seems to be using my gift instead of me.

I’d be upset too if I never got to use my birthday present.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the “present” was really an “excuse.”

Another reader suggests setting boundaries about watch time.

This reader suggests a “birthday year” schedule.

Another person suggests watching something everyone will enjoy.

A schedule isn’t a bad idea.

But enjoying it as a family sounds like an even better idea.

