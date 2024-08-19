Her Husband Yelled While Trying To Teach Her To Drive, So She Got Someone Else To Teach Her Because She Wasn’t About To Let Him Take The Credit

Learning a new skill can be hard, especially when the person teaching you makes you feel anxious about it.

What do you do if the teacher causing the problems is your husband?

That’s what the woman in this story had to deal with, and she got upset when he tried to take credit for her passing her driving test.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for snapping at my husband in front of his family, and revealing that he hasn’t help me like he claims? For my whole life, I (30F) have had a lot of anxiety when it comes to driving. It has never been too much of a problem, as I live in a city and I can walk wherever I need to go. I have been married to my husband, “Stan” (32M) for three years, together for six. Throughout our relationship, he has tried to help me learn how to drive.

Not everyone is cut out for teaching.

The problem is, Stan is not a very good teacher and gets very impatient, and angry every time we try. We go to the parking lot of an abandoned warehouse sometimes, it’s huge. Anyway, if I make one small mistake, for example, if i don’t check my mirrors for a long enough time.

He should try to be more understanding.

Stan yells at me. I would already BE nervous at the wheel, but with all the yelling, it would cause me to break down and cry. I have a brother, Paul (33M) who I hang out with typically once a week. A few months ago, I was talking to Paul about how I want to learn how to drive, but I’m very nervous about it.

This is very nice of them.

He offered to help teach me when we hang out. Paul’s husband, Chris also was willing to help me out, and they actually made me feel so much more at ease behind the wheel. I thought I was bad at driving, but it turns out, I was just anxious. Another factor that made me want to learn besides feeling like I need to do this, is that Stan has told me that he won’t have a child with me until I get my license, which I definitely understand. Two weeks ago, on my day off from work, Paul and Chris took me to the DMV and I finally got my license!! I also bought a used car a few days ago from money that I’ve been saving up for years. I’m so happy and I have has the support from my brother and his husband. I thought Stan would be mad that I did all of this behind his back. And he was somewhat disappointed that I didn’t want his help. I love him so much, but honestly he wasn’t the right teacher for me. Anyway, on Sunday, Stan and I both had off from work and he told me he had a surprise for me.

What a sweet gesture.

He took me to his parents house, where they had a celebration for me, basically like a little party congratulating me because I learned how to drive. Halfway through, my mother in law was giving a speech about how proud she was of me, but also proud of my husband, for all of the support and lessons he was giving me. I could feel the anger rising in my chest. Stan had been telling everyone that HE was the one who has been teaching me to drive.

I can see being upset, but maybe this is an overreaction.

I snapped and told everyone, basically that the few times Stan tried to teach me, I always ended up crying because he would yell at me until he was blue in the face. That the ONLY people who helped me and gave me confidence were Paul and Chris. And that, if anything… Stan made things worse for me. Which was true. But now, Stan won’t talk to me. My MIL, FIL and SIL are on my side, but my two BILs and a couple of cousins are on Stan’s side. I kind of DO feel like an AH. But at the same time, everything i said was true. AITA?

Family drama can be hard to deal with.

Let’s see what advice we can find in the comments.

Yup, he is trying to paint himself in a positive light. He got called on it.

This person is pointing out that her husband needs to be more patient.

A good teacher is critical when learning to drive.

The truth will set you free.

Here’s another person asking if her husband is a good father.

This guy sounds like a terrible teacher.

And honestly, not that great of a partner.

