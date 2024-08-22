Her Neighbor Asked Her Not To Be More Modest In Her Own Pool, So Now She Makes Sure She She’s Out There More Than Ever

It can be difficult to live next to neighbors who can see into your backyard.

In today’s story, the neighbors who don’t have any privacy aren’t the ones who are concerned about it.

It’s the neighbors who can (and do) look down on their yard who are upset.

Let’s see why the new neighbors are so upset…

Tell me to cover up in my own yard, be beholden to my thighs every Summer So this is more of an annual revenge thing. About five years ago, a greedy councilman put up 3 two story apartments next door to our house. One of these has a direct view of our pool area, and a grouchy woman and her husband moved into it. Anyhoot, as we have done in the fifteen summers before they got there, we all went for an afternoon swim.

The woman was on her balcony and made a huge dramatic fuss about going back inside and closing her curtains. She then screeched at her husband when he tried to go outside. It’s not like we were indecent or anything, just in our swimsuits. We laughed about it and continued having a nice afternoon at the pool while she roasted inside.

A few days went by, and I decided it was too hot to be inside and went for a dip. I was in the middle of uni and this was the only time I’d leave the house between assignments and tests. Now, I do not have a body that stops traffic. I am a regular, plump human whose Dorito loving habits have begun to show around the lower body area. I take off my sarong and jump into the pool.

After a few minutes, I sense someone watching me, look up and find a man on the balcony smoking and staring right at me. I make a bit of an aggressive “What?” gesture and he scurries back inside, only to return with the woman in tow.

The conversation went something along the lines of: Her: Excuse me? Could you not swim when my son is out here smoking? He just lost his job and this is the time he’d normally smoke, and you’re out here naked and distracting him. Me: Ew. He’s the age of my dad. He can smoke on your front balcony. And I’ve lived here for (at the time) 15 years so you can’t blame me for being here “naked”. Which I’m not, I’m swimming. Her: I’m just asking you to be considerate okay? At this point the grown man baby was looking smug. Me: If you don’t like it then move. And I continued swimming.

They stood there for another five minutes before once again going inside and closing the sliding patio doors and curtains. Also, I was not “naked” or indecent. I wear full swimsuits because I’m a little insecure about my belly (see paragraph about the Doritos).

I told my parents, and the next day my mom joined me in the pool to show them, and I quote, “What real traumatising thighs look like.” But that got me thinking though. I could make their summers a living nightmare if closing all their curtains was how they’d go about seeing us in the pool.

So now every summer, weather permitting, I go out and flash my thighs for a few hours in the afternoon and have them roast up in their apartment. It’s been five years of this and I will continue doing this until the day I leave home.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

