Her Neighbor Wants To Work Out A Schedule So They’re Not Walking Their Dogs At The Same Time, But She Refuses Because His Angry Pooches Are The Problem

Relationships with neighbors can feel like navigating a minefield.

Like any relationship, it can be hard to understand the other person’s position on something without good communication.

And how much effort should you put into communicating with a stranger?

This person didn’t realize their dog-walking schedules were that big of a deal, but it turned out, it was for the neighbor.

Here are the details!

AITA for not compromising on a dog walking schedule with my neighbor? I see my neighbor while walking my dog 1-3 mornings a week. He has 2 small dogs that hate other dogs. They bark and lunge and just make a ton of noise. They are small and he can control them so my dog and I aren’t in any danger. My dog is an old guy that isn’t much of a barker and just ignores them.

The neighbor has started to act uncomfortable when they encounter each other.

A few weeks ago my neighbor started making comments like “oh boy” and “here we go” and rolling his eyes when he saw us. A couple of times he told (not asked) me to wait until he got down the street when he saw me coming outside with my dog.

He wants to work out a schedule so their dogs can avoid each other, but she doesn’t want to be tied to it.

He has recently approached me twice about working out a schedule so that we aren’t walking at the same time. Both times I told him no. I already get up at 4, but I walk at different times depending on the weather, if I hit the snooze, or how long I work out. I told him I can’t commit to walking at a set time everyday, but he clearly thinks I’m TA. What do you think?

Is she a jerk?

Let’s find out what Reddit has to say!

The top comment says his dogs are his problem.

She doesn’t need to go out of her way.

He has a few options.

Dog trainers are a thing!

Life doesn’t always go the way we’d like.

She doesn’t owe him anything.

That said, maybe they could have worked something out.

