Her Neighbors Got Jealous Of Her New Car And Punctured One Of Her Tires, So She Dug Up Some Rusty Nails And Got Sharp Revenge

Puncture my Tyre? I moved in to my new house a few years ago. The people living right beside my house are a bunch of two faced, envious cowards.

Everything I added to my house that they saw, they would try to one up. Garden, lighting, gazebo, even my washer and dryer. Every time I get something new, they’d get something similar the very next week.

Well, I got a bit of extra income last year and bought myself my dream car. It was expensive but, worth it. The neighbors couldn’t match it.

Instead, they punctured one of its tyres? How do I know? I overheard them talking about it so I check my CCTV footage. One of them crawled under the gate of my property, and nail gunned one of my car’s tires.

I saved the footage but blood went to my head, I decided to get back at them. They have a dirt road for a driveway and they own a food catering business. I soaked a bunch of nails in coca cola then brake fluid to make them rust in a short time.

Scattered them all over their driveway and watched as their delivery vehicles go up and down the road. All their vehicles’ tires were punctured by multiple nails per tire and their business was interrupted. At the same time, I reported them to the cops with the footage I saved. They were charged with malicious destruction of property.

Let’s see what the commenters have to say about it.

