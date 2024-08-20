Her Parents Obviously Favored Her Sister’s Kids, So When Her Daughter Called Them On It, She Didn’t Punish Her For Being “Rude”

As parents of adult children, sometimes one family might need more help than another, and that is fine.

What happens when parents are clearly showing favorites to the point that it is hurting a grandchild?

That is what this family is experiencing, and they want outside advice.

Take a look.

AITA for not punishing my daughter for what she said My husband and I are slightly more well off than my sisters family. Because of this my parents do more for them than they do us.

That is a little extreme.

When it comes to gifts, my daughter (Maddie 7) get things from the dollar store while my nephews get whole Lego sets, iPads, and even Disney trips. If my sister needs babysitting they will drop everything for her last minute. If I need it I have to give them a two week’s heads up as well as proper payment.

I certainly can’t blame her.

Because of this clear favoritism my daughter doesn’t have a good relationship with them. If you ask her about her grandparents her mind automatically goes to my husband’s parents because she forgets that she has two pairs. Earlier today we having a rare meet up with my parents. My daughter asked if she can go on the trampoline outside.

What on Earth? That is just crazy.

My dad said no because it’s for my nephews. My daughter begged but dad still said no. Maddie then stomps away and said this is why I like other grandma and grandpa more. My parents looked at me expectantly but I didn’t do anything.

I think I would have said the same thing as the daughter!

I recently got off a call with my mom saying I should have told Maddie that was wrong to say. I told her what do you expect she thinks y’all hate her and y’all do nothing to dispel those thoughts. She just got quiet for a bit then said I still shouldn’t let her say something like that to family and hung up. My husband is on my side but he also isn’t a fan of my family so I need an outside opinion. AITA?

Wow, it’s one thing to help out one family more than the other, but this is blatant favoritism.

Check out what some of the commenters had to say.

This comment points out that the trampoline doesn’t have a limited number of bounces.

This commenter wonders if it is because the sister has boys.

This person thinks she should keep her daughter away from the grandparents.

This commenter points out that she said something rude, but the parents’ actions were worse than rude!

This person thinks the grandparents are being cruel.

Keep this little girl away from her abusive grandparents!

She definitely deserves better.

