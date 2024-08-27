Her Roommate and Her Boyfriend Ate Her Birthday Cupcakes. Now She’s So Mad She Told Her She Won’t Renew Their Lease Unless She Dumps Him.

Never touch another person’s cupcakes…

Those, my friends, are words to live by.

And the woman who wrote this story on Reddit was not pleased about what happened with her delicious treats.

Read her story below and see what you think!

AITA for making a big deal over cupcakes? “It was my birthday and my mom made me 6 cupcakes and I ate 2. I put 4 in the fridge to enjoy 1 a day over the next few days. A little treat after work.

What?!

I get home from work and all of my cupcakes are gone. I asked my roommate what happened and she had her boyfriend over and they ate them. I was like, huh? She told me she’d Venmo me for them. I told her they were made by my mom for my birthday.

Hmmm…

She told me that her boyfriend wanted them and put her in a tough spot and she doesn’t like to tell him no because he will get in a bad mood. I told her to stop dating garbage men and you won’t have this problem. She acts like I’m the meanest person ever and keeps sending me $10 on Venmo saying she’s sorry and pouting around the apartment.

She gave her an ultimatum.

I told her I’m not renewing the lease in September unless she dumps her boyfriend and she said that’s petty of me and she’s in a tough spot and I need to stop making a big deal over the stupid cupcakes and if I was going to be such a baby she would have never ate them. I told her that’s the point.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person nailed it.

That’s what happens when you mess with someone’s cupcakes.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.