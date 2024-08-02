Her Sister-In-Law’s Stepsons Broke Their Air Mattress, But She Claimed It Wouldn’t Have Happened If They Had Been Offered A Room

Vacations with family are supposed to be fun.

But if you are traveling with naughty nephews and an entitled sister-in-law, this might spell disaster.

In this story, sje is not having the time of her life because of some family issues involving the kids’ bed.

Find out how the story progressed.

AITAH for not giving up my bedroom at a vacation home for my brothers step kids? I (20f) am on vacation with some of my family at my mom’s vacation home. The family pertaining to this story includes myself, my mom, my brother, my brother’s wife, my niece (11f), and my brother’s two stepsons (6m and 8m). They also have an infant together, so 4 children total.

Here’s what the kids are like…

Infant is staying in brother and SIL’s room. SIL’s sons are difficult children. They are mouthy, do not listen, and she does not make an effort to control them. They also have intentionally hurt my dog (pulling her fur, pinching her, etc..). But that’s bedsides the point.

And here’s how the rooms are allocated…

My mom’s cabin has 4 bedrooms total. The master (my mom’s room), downstairs bedroom 1 (my room), downstairs bedroom 2 (brother and his wife’s room), and then a smaller bedroom that adjoins to the bedroom where my brother is in is where the kids are staying. The adjoining bedroom has a futon that my niece is sleeping on, and an air mattress that belongs to my mom that SIL’s sons are sleeping on.

As she expected, something happened to the boys’ air mattress.

Arrangement worked fine for the first week we were here. But yesterday, I walked past the room the kids are in, and saw the two boys jumping on the air mattress and trying to launch each other. I popped my head in and was like, “Hey, don’t do that. You’ll break it.” They ignored me. Later that day, the two boys come running into the living room, saying the air mattress had a hole in it. What a surprise! Obviously, the mattress deflated and is now unusable.

She overheard the conversation between her brother and SIL.

I figured the kids would all share the futon or assumed their mom would figure it out, since her sons were the ones that broke the mattress in the first place. I overheard my SIL talking to my brother, saying that I should have offered to give up my room for her boys. She said I could easily sleep with my mom, and now her sons have nowhere to sleep because I “was selfish and rude.”

She was in disbelief.

I’m genuinely shocked. Nobody asked for my bedroom. Was I supposed to read her mind? And no part of me wants to share a bed with my mom because her children are out of control and can’t listen. Why should I have to?

And the mood totally changed between her and her SIL.

I said nothing and acted like I never overheard the conversation. The 3 kids ended up all staying on the futon, zero issues, and they seemed fine doing that. I stayed in my room. The mood is just soured now, even though SIL doesn’t know I heard her saying that. She’s acting rude towards me. So, AITAH for not offering to give my bedroom to the two boys?

Let’s see how other people reacted to this story.

This user shares a good point.

This one says the kids should just be fine.

Meanwhile, this user describes those boys as spoiled.

LOL! Exactly.

Looks like we’re getting a lot of NTAs.

The boys are not the problem.

It’s their entitled mom.

