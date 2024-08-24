Her Sister Wanted To Include Her In-Laws For A Family Dinner, But She Refused Their Invites Because She Wanted Her Own In-Laws And Her Parents To Bond

Having fun and loving families are a blessing.

Until, that is, something goes wrong and the air gets thick between the family.

Find out how these two sisters had an argument right before their big Thanksgiving dinner.

AITA for telling my sister that her in-laws can’t come to Thanksgiving at my house, where my mom will meet my fiancé’s parents for the first time? My fiancé (33M) and I (31F) are really close with my immediate family (my sister and my mom). We visit them often across the country, take vacations together, etc. My sister’s in-laws are also very present. We’ve spent lots of holidays with them, vacationed together as a group, etc.

They have a nice and inclusive family.

Since my sister had her first kid a year and a half ago, we’ve seen them all even more often than usual. All the while, my fiancé’s parents and mine have yet to actually meet. They live far away from each other and varying attitudes about covid precautions made it impractical for us to coordinate a meeting over the last several years. They were actually supposed to meet last Christmas, but then we actually got covid and had to cancel.

They decided to plan things this time.

Fast forward to now: we had the idea to invite our parents and siblings (and their partners + kids) to our place (a plane ride away for everyone) for Thanksgiving. We’re running out of chances to get everyone together before our wedding next spring, so it seems like as good an opportunity as any.

Her sister wanted to include more people!

Today my sister asked me if her in-laws could come, and I told her that since it’s the first time our parents are meeting we don’t really think it would be appropriate, so no. I tried to explain it clearly and honestly, but she got angry with me and said “holidays are supposed to be inclusive” and if we’re not going to invite her in-laws then maybe she (and her husband and kid) will just stay home and spend the holiday with them instead.

She simply wanted the parents to get along!

AITA for feeling that this particular Thanksgiving plan should be just our nuclear families?

That must have sting right before a holiday!

Let’s find out if the Reddit community thinks this girl did the right thing!

The internet seems divided!

Which sister are you on the side of?

