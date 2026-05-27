A Duplex Driveway Keeps Getting Taken Over by Airbnb Guests, and the Tenant Can’t Get Help From His Landlord

Airbnb is great for guests and great for hosts, but it can be a complete nightmare for the long-term tenant who suddenly shares a driveway with a rotating cast of strangers who were told the parking was theirs.

A man who had been renting the upstairs unit of a Los Angeles duplex for three years found out his landlord had converted the downstairs apartment into an Airbnb.

The result? Complete parking chaos.

Guests started blocking him in regularly before his early morning shifts, so when the leasing company went silent he was desperate for other ideas.

Keep reading for the full story.

neighbor is telling airbnb guests to park in our driveway I live in a duplex in Los Angeles. After changing the locks on the last tenant, our building’s owner has started allowing their friend to host Airbnbs in the downstairs apartment.

This created a lot of unnecessary drama for the homeowner.

Parking immediately became an issue as guests started to block our cars in. Whenever we ask them to move, they claim that the Airbnb owner told them to park in the driveway.

Even before this debacle, parking was hard enough.

Whether this is true or not, our neighborhood has street parking — it can, however, be very competitive. Because of this, it’s essential that we’re able to park in our driveway to avoid being ticketed or towed — both happened to me last year.

The homeowner is left without a lot of good options.

We have been renting the upstairs apartment for 3 years and were never informed about the plan for the downstairs unit. In addition, we were never told to stop using the driveway or that guests would be using it as well. We’ve tried contacting the leasing company but have gotten no reply.

The homeowner begins to contemplate more serious action.

As someone who has had my car towed, I consider it a last resort — however, I’m starting to get fed up. My job starts early in the morning and it’s been a huge pain getting people to get up and move their cars.

So the last resort is looking more and more favorable.

We’re essentially being bullied into giving up our parking spaces with no prior communication or discussion. We considered calling the city, but based on the short-term rental laws, nothing illegal is happening. Thank you in advance.

No homeowner should have to deal with this chaos.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

What did Reddit make of this?

It’s time to start building a case.

This behavior could be in violation of the lease.

This commenter has some follow-up questions.

Why not air her complaints for the world to see?

Three years of being a reliable tenant and the reward is waking up blocked in by a rotating roster of Airbnb guests who were never supposed to be using that driveway in the first place?

The silence from the leasing company is likely fully intentional. People like this think they can get away with just about anything, including messing with a longstanding tenant and his livelihood.

Whether it’s the tow truck, a paper trail, or a strongly worded review on every platform the Airbnb is listed on — this tenant has options, and it’s time to start using them.