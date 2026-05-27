Worker Assured Sunday’s Schedule Was Correct Arrives 2 Hours Early After Management Silently Changes the Roster on Monday

If you work a job, such as retail, where your schedule is different every week depending on which shifts you’re supposed to work, it is vital to know your schedule.

If you work at a company where the schedule gets updated and changed, it’s important to keep an eye on it and know exactly when the scheduled is locked and official.

In this story, one employee was told that the schedule posted on Sunday morning was the official schedule, so that’s what she went by. Then, she was told that schedule had changed and was expected to work unpaid overtime as result of arriving at work early.

Uh? This sounds crazy and super annoying to me, but she’s wondering if she messed up by not realizing that the schedule she had been told was correct had actually changed.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to work unpaid overtime? I recently started working at a fast food place, it doesn’t really matter to gets specific, what matters is my boss made a request I consider ludicrous What happened was, I got to work early today like my schedule said I should And my boss reprimanded me for leaving early the day before

But there was a good reason.

What happened was, they sent the wrong schedule I specifically requested my boss for a date and a site so I can check my schedules without having to check the WhatsApp group every day to make sure I have the up to date schedule They kept telling me they send it on Sunday at 4am so that’s the one I’ve been using

This would be so annoying.

So, that was a freaking lie… They don’t send the correct schedule UNTIL Monday afternoon I arrived 2 hours earlier than I should have and now she’s expecting me to stay 2 additional hours of unpaid overtime

She does not want to work unpaid overtime.

I have no intentions of staying till closing because I refuse to work unpaid overtime, because I already don’t get paid enough for this stuff I hate the “reasonable unpaid overtime” corporate culture nonsense they got going But I am not sure I’m in the right here because I have arrived late a couple times, however, I cover my time and stay until my time is fulfilled when I’m late So, am I a jerk here?

“Reasonable unpaid overtime” sounds like stealing time from employees to me.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this situation.

Here’s some advice.

Another person would handle it differently.

This person seems to think it’s reasonable to work a little overtime for free.

But another person thinks “reasonable unpaid overtime” doesn’t exist.

That last comment is funny comparing “reasonable unpaid overtime” to a unicorn. I completely agree. It’s not a thing, or at least it should not be a thing.

I’m not sure how most companies handle notifying their employees about their schedule, but posting a schedule on Sunday and then changing it and reposting it on Monday sounds pretty confusing. Why even post the schedule on Sunday at all? It’d be better to just see the final schedule so that there’s no confusion about what time to come in.

I think this employee had a very good excuse for not working overtime. If her boss wanted her to stay an extra two hours, she needed to be willing to pay her for her time.