Her Sister Wants To Bring Her Toddler On A Girl’s Trip, But She Insists The Kids Stays At Home Because Her Sister’s Hubby Can Take Care Of The Kids

AITA for requesting my sister leave her toddler home for a girl’s trip? “Each year the women in my family do a girl’s trip where we each take turns choosing the place. Year 1 my sister brought her 8 year old. Year 2 she brought her 9 year old and 7 year old. Year 3 no kids and it was amazing. Year 4 is my turn to choose. She said she is bringing her 18 month old. Didn’t even ask me if it would be ok. Said she “has to” because her husband has work. I asked the husband if we needed to change dates.

He said he can watch the kids and there’s no need to change the dates. My sister still plans to bring him because I will be bringing my 4 month old (breastfeeding) and “what’s the difference?” I told her one can walk and talk and one can’t. She has a history of feeling like no one helps or supports her, but I also feel like it’s a really big expectation to expect us all to spend our vacation time and money to help babysit her toddler that she could leave at home.

I also just wish she would at least be honest and respectful about it. Saying like “hey I’m anxious about leaving the toddler, is it ok if I bring him? I’ll make sure he doesn’t destroy the vibe” instead of just bringing him and acting like she has no choice Last year was technically my real year to choose but we cancelled it because after putting a (refundable) deposit down on the Airbnb she got tickets to see Ed Sheeran and wanted to do that instead. AITA for asking she not bring him?”

Kids can make or break a vacation: no doubt about it.

