Her Son And Her Niece Have Both Struggled With Significant Health Issues, But She Told Her Sister To Stop Comparing The Two Because Both Are Bad In Their Own Way

AITA for telling my cousin “Your daughter isn’t the only one who’s suffering here”? In 2010, my husband and I adopted Sam. He comes from a family that have been practicing incestuous marriage for many generations. His bio mom didn’t do the best during her pregnancy with Sam (she drinks alcohol, smokes cigarette and using drugs). She also tried to abort him multiple times. Sam survived but has to deal with the consequences, which is tons of health issues, both congenital and acquired. I and my cousin, Vivi are really close, because our moms are twins. We spent our childhood together and we were living in the same house for several years.

Since she got married and moved to South Korea, we only talk every once in awhile. Vivi’s daughter, Val, was diagnosed with Leukemia when she was 9, 7 years ago. She went into remission, but relapsed. Vivi knows about Sam’s health issues. But since Val’s Cancer diagnosis in 2017, every time we talk about our kids health struggles, she’ll say things like “I’m grateful that he doesn’t have Cancer”. “It’s a great thing that he doesn’t have to go through chemo”. “You know, they’re (Sam’s diagnoses) better than Cancer”. “You’ll never know how painful it is to deal with Cancer”, etc.

I tried to tell Vivi that, “I’m grateful Sam doesn’t have Cancer, I’m so sorry for what you’re going through. But please know that Sam is also struggling with his health.” “He also experiences constant pain and has to go through many procedures. He’s disabled, and I would appreciate if we support each other without comparing between the two.” But she continues to do the same. Vivi contacted me early in the morning and told me that Val is sick with influenza B.

And started her attitude again with saying “I’m glad that Sam doesn’t have Cancer, so he wouldn’t know how a common virus could be life-threatening with Cancer.” I told her, “You know that isn’t true. You know he is immunodeficient and you know what it means. And you don’t have to be ‘glad’, Val isn’t the only one who’s suffering here.” She called me a jerk for saying such a thing and said there is not a single one of Sam’s diagnoses could compare to Cancer. When Sam was younger, he went through a few rounds of chemotherapy to treat another condition. He’s also on antibody and immunoglobulin therapy, and undergoes regular infusions. I know those probably aren’t comparable to Cancer and chemo is poison, but they are not side-effects-free.

