Her Stepsisters Continue To Bully Her Despite Counseling And Punishments, But She Told Her Parents That Airling Her Dirty Laundry Is Only Making Things Worse

AITA for telling my dad and stepmom they embarrassed me in public by telling their families what my stepsisters did and made nothing better? Please tell me if I’m being an ungrateful brat or not. So my dad is married to Claire. I (16f) was 8 when they got married. Claire had two daughters before she met my dad, aka my stepsisters, Elle (16f) and Miri (17f). At first we were only together half the time because the girls were with their dad.

My mom died when I was 6 so I lived with my dad 100% of the time. My dad and Claire rushed things and Claire’s girls never really liked me. They weren’t that mean back then but they’d ignore me a lot.

But it got worse when their dad got more angry about my stepmom getting married again. I saw him a handful of times and he was a jerk to me, he insulted me and called me names. He also made a big deal out of hating my dad.

Elle and Miri started taunting me about it then and telling me how much they and their dad hated me. We did go to family therapy for like 2 years. It sucked. The last 10 months have been really bad for me, personally. I lost my maternal great grandma. My maternal aunt moved to Australia and while we stay in touch, she and I were super close so it was a big change for me. My best friend was diagnosed with cancer and I’m trying to be strong and brave for her and she’s doing so much better but it terrified me that was going to die too. It’s the kind of cancer my mom had too. But my best friends was caught way earlier which helped. Without her around me I also started getting bullied. When a high school trip came up my dad was really eager for me to go, especially when my stepsisters were also going.

My stepmom and dad thought my stepmom finally got through to them because they were being civil with me, sometimes even seeming friendly. Then the day we were leaving I was put on a bus with them and they brought food their dad had made.

I was sitting with them and their friends (teacher assigned seating) and they shared it with all of them except me. Then they mocked me because I was starving by the time we arrived to our first stop. They also grabbed my prepaid card that was for buying food and stuff. I only got it back when we arrived to the hotel we were staying at. Miri and Elle were separated after that because we were grouped up by grade once we got there. But Elle had told her mom we were going to share and then when we were there she picked her friend and left me. She refused to let me be a third in their room when the teacher asked. When the trip was over my stepmom was furious. Fast forward a few months and on Saturday we were at my stepmom’s family’s house and my paternal relatives were there too.

Dad and stepmom told everyone there what my stepsisters had done. I was so embarrassed because they had to talk about how nobody wanted me and it was forced. I told them afterwards they had embarrassed me and it didn’t help because it made Elle and Miri dislike me more because their family knew what they’d done now. My dad and stepmom told me I should be happy they’d stand up for me and that I upset them by scolding them. AITA?

