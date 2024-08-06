Her Younger Sister Made Their Dad Think That She Gave Her Beer So She Got Grounded, But Then She Tricked Her Into Confessing And She Wound Up Grounded Too

There is nothing in life quite like growing up with siblings.

This is an oldie but goodie. Family stuff ahead, featuring my sister and her BFF. I was about 12 or 13 and was babysitting my sister and her friend. They were playing “house” and they found some empty beer cans my parents just finished before going out.

They asked if they could play with them. I cleaned them out and let them have them. About 2 days later my dad bursts into my room SCREAMING at me for giving a 6 year old beer. Mind you, I was still asleep when he burst in, so I was completely confused. Later, he showed me the empty cans in my sisters room and asked why I let them drink. I tried to explain the situation, they were empty, I rinsed them out and put water in them.

He didn’t believe me, because my sister was so adamant about getting me grounded. Summer time: no phone, no going out, no allowance (but still had to do the chores), no pool (we had one in the yard). 2 months, mostly my whole summer – grounded. To say that I was ticked off is an understatement.

So, being older (and wiser) I tricked her into a confession. I asked my mom to stand by the kitchen window (it was open and lead to our porch), I asked my sister after a bunch of small talk “why did you lie to mom and dad about me giving you beer, when it was water?”, her reply was (snarky face and all), “so you’d get in trouble”. My mom flew out of that kitchen with “the” wooden spoon (this was well over 30 years ago, so this was much more common place than today), sister got a spanking & grounded and I was repaid my allowance (plus some) and was allowed a pool party that weekend, that I invited all the kids in the neighborhood to – including my sisters friends. She watched from her room all day. Now, as adults we laugh about it. But dang, kids can be straight up evil.

