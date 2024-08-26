His Brother Asked Him To Photogrpah His Wedding, But The Bride Wore Bright Green Contacts. So When She Asks Him How He Thinks She Looked In Them, He Doesn’t Hold Back.

There are times when social customs dictate you hold your tongue.

Most of the people in this story feel a wedding is one of those times. OP, however, does not agree.

Check out what he did and why the bride is angry.

AITA for telling the truth about how the bride looks? I enjoy photography and agreed to photograph my brother’s wedding. His bride-to-be Chelsea showed me her wedding makeup, and she had these vibrant green contacts on.

Here come some interesting professional insights.

They looked extremely reptilian on her due to it not matching her undertone. When she showed me the picture, I told her she looked lovely, but that the contacts weren’t the best. She seemed a bit offended, and told me she just wanted to look “exotic like you.” I offered to find her some more natural contacts but she wouldn’t relent.

I showed her the photos at the wedding in case she wanted to change them because they looked even worse on camera. She said no.

Then OP crossed another boundary…

So I asked her if she’d like me to edit the contrast a bit. She got extremely defensive and accused me of calling her ugly on her own wedding day. Of course that was not my intention, but I left early to prevent a scene.

Here’s what people are saying.

Right? It’s a commission. She knows what she’s getting and you’ve given her the choice. She took it. Move on!

“Komodo dragon” had me rolling. It’s true! Even if she wanted to look like a reptile, that’s valid. Hush.

Right? It’s so rude and tacky.

Exactly. It’s almost like he wants a certain look for his portfolio and is trying to force clients to comply to it.

You can always deal with it later on.

However, keeping someone’s data for longer than the course of a project could present legal privacy issues.

What’s wrong with looking like a reptile, anyway?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.