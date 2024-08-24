His Dog Got Hit By A Bike, So He Decided Not To Go To His Brother’s Wedding. Now Everyone’s Mad At Him.

For some people, pets are just pets.

For many others, though, they are more akin to our closest family. That means we’re there for them when they need us, and we could never leave them suffering and still manage to have a good night.

This guy had to miss his brother’s wedding after his dog had a serious accident, but not everyone thinks he made the right choice.

Check out the details and then weigh in!

AITA for choosing my dog over my brother’s wedding? I (24M) have a brother (27M) who got married last week. I, unfortunately, had to cancel at the last minute, because my dog ran out into the street, and got hit by a bike.

He had to look after his injured dog.

He is now fine, but at the time, I had to rush him to the vet, and he was in very rough shape. The doctor told me that he will need supervision for the next week. This happened three days before the wedding which was a no-pet wedding.

So he had to cancel and miss his brother’s wedding.

My brother made it very clear that this was a no-pet event, and I even told him the situation, but he wouldn’t budge. So I told him that I had to cancel. And that I would not be attending due to the fact that I needed to take care of my dog.

Now, everyone in the family is dismayed by his decision.

A few days went by, my family is now upset at me because I didn’t show up, and that I should have just got a dog sitter. But I didn’t want to trust a random person or someone I know with this much responsibility, because my dog is one if the few things that helped me get through Covid. So, AITA for missing my brother’s wedding to take care of my dog?

Let’s find out what other people had to say.

This user says he dropped the ball.

This one thinks he didn’t even try.

Yup, there are clearly some options available.

This may be harsh, but I think he deserves it.

People think he is the jerk.

Wrong priorities, dude.

I would have been infuriated, too.

