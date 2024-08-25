His Mother-in-Law Won’t Stop Invading His Privacy On Family Vacation, So He Cut The Trip Short. Now His Wife And Daughter Say He Completely Overreacted.

A romantic getaway to Venice took a nosedive when a man’s dream vacation was hijacked by his mother-in-law’s intrusive behavior.

The husband finally reached his breaking point, cutting the trip short and leaving his wife and daughter behind to deal with the fallout.

AITA for going home early on a family vacation after my mother in law constantly invaded my privacy? I, 38M, am the solo breadwinner of this house. I have a wife 35F and a daughter 5F. Me and my wife has been planning this family vacation to Venice for months. For context, my daughter is very little and she needs constant attention or she will get into trouble. Venice has always been my wife’s idea of a romantic city, so it’s been her dream to go there. However, we can’t just leave our daughter at home. We initially wanted to leave her at my MIL’s house, but she wanted to come with us and my MIL said that it was her dream to visit too.

My wife was very supportive of this idea, but I was more reluctant. My wife planned everything, booking the hotels and the restaurants. However, to my dismay, she booked 1 rooms of 2 queens instead of two rooms with two kings. I planned for this to be a romantic getaway, and did not want my daughter in the room with us. We could easily afford two rooms, but my wife wanted to keep an eye on her as well. To make matters worse, my MIL was constantly in my space. She also had to share all of my wife’s expensive products (facewash, shampoo, lotion, etc).

My daughter likes to sit on our bed when me and my wife are gone to the city, and I come back to see that MIL was sitting on our bed too. It is very unhygienic to me and I don’t like that she was sitting on the bed that me and my wife share, as I am a very private person. She also rummaged through our suitcase looking for a hair tie, and it really irked me that she did so without asking me. I don’t like the thought of her looking through our stuff when we’re gone, so I locked it. The final straw was when I woke up in the morning, I saw that MIL has yet again, forgotten something. For the last few days, she’s been sharing the same toothpaste as me and my wife! I don’t like the thought of her putting her tooth brush close to (or even on) the toothpaste nozzle and I was ill the more I thought about it.

I asked my MIL if the only reason she came was to freeload off of me and my wife, as she didn’t pay for any of the expenses (hotel, amenities, food), only her own plane tickets. I said that I’ve asked her politely several times to stop using my wife’s stuff, especially because I share it with her and it’s very inappropriate. My MIL was very upset and told my wife, and my wife screamed at me. I was very angry that the trip that I paid with MY OWN MONEY was now ruined, and I changed the date of my plane ticket and went straight home.

My wife has called me several times afterwards, screaming at me and saying that our daughter is upset. I feel bad that our daughter was caught in the situation, but it was really not acceptable what my MIL did and I had to set some boundaries before it gets worse. My wife has her own card and enough money to stay there. I’m not sure about her plans about staying or not. I’ve been ignoring her calls to take some time for my own mental health.

His decision to leave the vacation early may have set some boundaries, but it also left their family trip in shambles.

Reddit is not okay with how he reacted.

This person is appalled.

And this person thinks he is “insufferable.”

This person wouldn’t be surprised if the wife asked for a divorce.

Maybe next time, pack some patience with your sunscreen.

