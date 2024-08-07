His Neighbor Asked Him To Give Special Treatment To Her Dog, So He Called Her Out For Trespassing

Some dogs are very sensitive to other dogs. Responsible dog owners will take steps to avoid their dog getting upset or upsetting others.

But some dog owners feel that its other people’s job to avoid things that upset their dog.

Read this story to meet a dog owner in this story who seems to fit into that category.

AITA for not accommodating my new neighbor’s reactive dog? This morning I went to let my dogs out and found a lady walking a huge dog right up against my fence. My dogs barked at it, but the other dog reacted very poorly. Her owner said, “He is reactive, So you have to make accommodations for him.”

And her expectations are demanding.

She expects me to go down my driveway, out the gate, and onto the road to look up and down and make sure she isn’t coming every time I let my dogs out during the day. I replied, “Ma’am, do you see that ditch right there? Everything on this side of it is my property. Please leave immediately. You are trespassing.”

The message doesn’t seem to get across.

She said she couldn’t walk in the road because of the trucks and I told her that wasn’t my problem. She headed back the way she came and I waited for her to leave and then let my dogs out. AITA?

